Lagos Laments Weak Adherence To Protocols As Four Die Of COVID-19

Lagos State has recorded four deaths as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Monday via his Facebook account.

He stated that the state has so far recorded 363 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

According to him, the deaths were recorded between July 14 and July 17, as the active cases in the state reached 1,045 as at Monday, 19th July.

He said, “Combination of factors including weak observance of public health measures increased social interaction and movement as well as the spread of variants are powering the new surge.”

He explained that 205 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed, out of 5,455 tests that were conducted on the cases reported from Wednesday to Saturday.

This brings the total number of tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic to 578,079 with 61,026 confirmed cases.

According to him, there are currently 1,045 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under Home-Based Care.

He further stated that 55,617 of the infected people had recovered in communities, while 3,943 has so far been discharged from the state isolation centres.