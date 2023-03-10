Tonto Dikeh Urges Parents To Protect Kids Against ‘Harmful’ Sexual Education In Schools

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actress, and the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Tonto Charity Dikeh, has advised parents to protect their kids against gender change that is taught in schools.

The screen diva in an Instagram post on Friday shared a video and commented that the world is “forcing so much on younger generation.”

In the video, it could be seen that a school had some reading materials for young kids in pre-school which contained explicit photos and cartoons depicting intimacy.

The video revealed that there were books that contained information and cartoons drawn in books containing Lesbian, Guy, Bisexual, and transgender content.

However, Dikeh while sharing the video, urged parents to protect their children from such school and material that exposes minors to explicit information,.

She Wrote; “DEAR PARENTS PLEASE PROTECT YOUR KIDS OUT THERE. The world is forcing so much on the younger generation with fragile minds. I don’t judge any lifestyle but I have a problem when it comes to introducing harmful materials to minors.”

In a blend of pidgin English, she said, “Pikin go go school as Chima come back as Chinwe🤦🏼‍♀Please let our kids grow in peace.

