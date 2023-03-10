JUST IN: Saudi Arabia And Iran To Resume Diplomatic Relations, Thanks China

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic relations following an initiative facilitated by the government of the People’s Republic of China.

This was disclosed in a joint statement signed by the three countries on Friday.

The decision is historic because the two middle east countries have been at loggerhead diplomatically, for over seven years.

But while both countries will reopen their embassies, they agreed not to interfere in their internal affairs.

“And the three countries announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months, and includes their affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs, and they agreed that the foreign ministers of the two countries hold a meeting to activate this, arrange the exchange of ambassadors and discuss ways to strengthen relations between them.

“They also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement between them, signed on 1/22/1422 AH, corresponding to 4/17/2001 AD, and the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth,” the joint statement read.

They appreciated the president of China Xi Jinping for hosting and sponsoring the talks and ensuring it succeeds.