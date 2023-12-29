Tragedy As Family Of Eight Perish In Imo Auto crash

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tragedy struck on Friday as a family of eight believed to be travelling for Christmas holidays perished in an auto crash at Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state.

The tragedy which happened at about 3pm has thrown residents around the scene into a sad and gloomy mood.

Eyewitness account of passersby and police officers at the scene revealed that the driver of the car suspected to be the father of the family rammed into a stationary truck that was loaded with rods.

The rods pierced the body of the occupants of the car, killing the eight of them on the spot.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Ikeduru Local GovernmentArea, Lucky Ahiole said his team had to break into the car to retrieve the corpse which had been deposited at a mortuary.

He said: ”It is terrible. Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue. We had to break the sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies. The rod pierced their eyes and bodies and even the children died.”