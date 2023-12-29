Anambra Police Begin Manhunt For Killers Of Two Officers

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a manhunt for killers of two policemen in the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that armed insurgents infiltrated from a neighbouring state and killed two police personnel attached to the Enugu State Police Command on 28th December, 2023 at about 6.30pm

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the attackers disguised in military uniform and seemed to be on a kidnap mission.

He said, “On seeing two armed police officers approaching their direction, they opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.”

He added that the police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area promptly responded to the scene, and recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle.

They also recovered an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel, Ikenga said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous efforts in securing the people in the state, urging them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State Command.

He condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command, and vowed that the personnel would not die in vain.