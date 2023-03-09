Train Crash: FG Commiserates With Lagos Govt On Death Of Passengers, Orders Probe

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has commiserated with the government of Lagos State and families who lost their loved ones in the train incident of Thursday morning.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said in a tweet shortly after the incident directed the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau experts to immediately begin a probe of the cause of the incident.

He called for the cooperation of the public particularly in the area of information sharing during the course of the investigation

The Minister said, “My heart goes out to those who lost their lives in today’s train crash & those who got injured as well as Government & people of Lagos.

“Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau experts have been directed to move quickly. We solicit public cooperation as investigation commences.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that a moving train on Thursday collided with a High Capacity Bus belonging to Lagos State Government staff around PWD, close to Shogunle, leading to casualties.

Men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASTMA) are currently at the scene of the accident. While effort is currently ongoing to rescue victims.

Confirming the accident in a statement, LASEMA said: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has deployed its Resources to recover the BRT that rammed into a train at PWD this morning, Thursday, 9th, March 2023.

“The recovery operations is being supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.”