Passengers Are Feared Dead As Train Collides With BRT Bus In Lagos

Nigeria
By Ikenna Omeje

A moving train on Thursday collided with a High Capacity Bus belonging to Lagos State Government staff around PWD, close to Shogunle, leading to casualties.

Advertisement

Men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASTMA) are currently at the scene of the accident. While effort is currently ongoing to rescue victims.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, Delta Governors In Last Minutes Push For Votes As Opposition Threatens Upset

Nigeria

Police Commence Investigation Into Suspected Arson At Akere Spare Parts Market In Lagos

Confirming the accident in a statement, LASEMA said: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has deployed its Resources to recover the BRT that rammed into a train at PWD this morning, Thursday, 9th, March 2023.

“The recovery operations is been supervised by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu.”

Details shortly.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement