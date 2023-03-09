Sanwo-Olu ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Lagos Train-BRT Accident

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the accident involving a moving train and the state government staff bus.

The accident, which happened around PWD, close to Shogunle, on Thursday morning, led to casualties.

The governor sent condolences to the families of those that lost their lives in the accident, praying that God would grant them eternal rest.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the accident. The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos State Government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

“Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu also thanked Lagosians who joined the State’s first responders in the search and rescue operation, saying the true spirit of Lagos must be sustained at all times.

“A big thank you to well meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts. Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly,” hsaid.

The governor promised to give updates on the incident as it is deemed necessary.