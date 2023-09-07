Tribunal Upholds Obi Aguocha’s Victory As Member Representing Ikwuano\Umuahia Federal Constituency

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Thursday upheld the election of Obi Aguocha as Member Representing Ikwuano\Umuahia Federal Constituency.

The three man panel dismissed the case filed by the former Speaker of the Abia state House of Assembly Chinedum Orji.

Orji the immediate past Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, had through his Lead Counsel, Obinna Nkume, urged the tribunal to remove the LP candidate on the grounds that the LP allegedly failed to submit the party’s membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission 30 days before the poll as required by the Electoral Act.

He also urged the panel to disqualify Aguocha from even participating in the contest, alleging that the lawmaker was a member of two political parties – PDP, and LP during both the party primaries and the main election.

The former Speaker’s Lead Counsel further claimed that his client and not the LP candidate, won the highest number of lawful votes cast.

According to him, “The results my client got through his party agents were the same with the results presented by the INEC from the agency’s IREV.”

The LP candidate was declared winner by INEC, but dissatisfied with the declaration, the former Speaker and his party headed for the tribunal to seek Aguocha’s removal.