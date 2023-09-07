Saipem Unveils Product To Drive Global Quest For Net Zero

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Saipem has announced the official launch of BluenzymeTM, an innovative plug-and-play solution which harnesses the power of enzymes to facilitate a carbon capture process with reduced environmental impact, making it a more sustainable alternative to conventional methods.

In a statement on Thursday made available to THE WHISTLER, Saipem’s said it’s inaugural industrialised offering, BluenzymeTM 200, has a nominal capture capacity of 200 tonnes of carbon dioxide per day.

The “CO2 Solutions by SAIPEM” technology underlying BluenzymeTM operates by employing a non-toxic, non-volatile solvent, which relies on the carbonic anhydrase enzyme—a highly potent natural catalyst for carbon dioxide capture.

This enzyme naturally occurs in the human body and all living organisms, facilitating the exchange of carbon dioxide during respiration.

After an in-depth analysis of how this natural enzyme works, Saipem said it developed a high-performance industrial solution for CO2 capture that is more environmentally sustainable than traditional processes, and more cost-effective.

This, it added, is possible because the technology is suitable for the use of recoverable heat from low temperature sources.

The statement added, “BluenzymeTM is a plug-and-play system designed for different industrial sectors including oil & gas, petrochemicals, energy and cement production, and, in general, for hard-to-abate sectors whose decarbonization represents an important milestone and challenge for the achievement of carbon neutrality targets. The product is applied to post-combustion emissions from new or existing plants.

“BluenzymeTM is a modular and flexible product, easily adaptable to any plant thanks to its compact design. The modules are manufactured offsite, with standardized production processes and stringent quality controls, and are then installed on-site.

“This modular approach and the adoption of a dedicated supply chain reduce project execution time, costs, and risks, making BluenzymeTM a cost-effective, sustainable, and rapidly available industrial solution.

Fabrizio Botta, Chief Commercial Officer at Saipem, commented: “We are proud to be able to offer our customers the BluenzymeTM 200 solution, an off-the-shelf product based on proprietary technology that is the result of our relentless commitment to research and development of increasingly flexible, efficient and sustainable solutions.

“BluenzymeTM200 represents a concrete solution to allow companies to reach their ESG goals and move closer to the target of a zero-carbon future that Saipem is striving to achieve.”

Saipem is a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore.