Troops Uncover Oil Bunkering Site In Imo, Delta, Intercept Boats With Illegal Products

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army has uncovered illegal oil bunkering sites in Imo State and Delta State and also intercepted boats and vehicles loaded with illegal oil products.

Advertisement

This was contained in a statement by the army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday.

He said that the troops on Monday cracked down oil thieves camp in Obokofia community in Imo state.

He said, “Troops of 343 Artillery Regiment conducting anti oil theft operations on Monday 28 August 2023 cracked down on an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State.

“In the crackdown, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp. The troops also recovered two Pumping machines, three power generators, one hose and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines.

“In a similar operation, also conducted on 28 August 2023, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Advertisement

“Acting on credible information, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, on 29 August 2023, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.”