LAGOS: Workers Escape Death After Partial Collapse Of Two-Storey Building

Construction workers escaped death after a two-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The incident which happened at 17, Olanrewaju Street, Alausa, Ikeja, was reported to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which swung into action to rescue the situation.

Fortunately, no one was trapped as all the construction workers on site escaped unhurt.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Wednesday, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said: “There has been a partial 2nd decking collapse of a two story building under construction having its supporting base give way.”

“Eventually, the crew was able to rescue the situation and forestall a secondary incident as no one was trapped and all the construction workers on site escaped unhurt.”

Meanwhile, the state government has condoned off the structure for proper investigation into the remote cause of the collapse.

This is happening after about four months that a three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Apapa area and barely two weeks after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state.