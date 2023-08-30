Over 125 Nigerians Get Scholarship To Study In UK

The Chevening and Commonwealth has issued 127 Nigerians United Kingdom scholarships to study in the 2023 academic session.

The scholarship ranges from master’s degrees and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), programs.

The students were selected from over 14,000 Nigerian applicants.

In a statement from the British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday, the British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery told the beneficiary, “Seeing you all here is a great testimony to hard work, perseverance and resilience through a highly competitive process.

“I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship.

“Through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking, and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country While creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Also, a Commonwealth scholar, Michael Oyedoyin, who will study Family and child psychology, at the University of Chester, UK, said he chose to have his master’s in the UK to enable him to support his students beyond the classroom.

Oyedoyin stated, “I have always loved to teach, and my first degree is in Teacher Education. however, while teaching in schools, observed that family issues were often the underlying cause of student’s poor academic performance and absence from school.

“Therefore, I chose this master’s to equip me to support my students beyond the classroom.”