Truck Driver Apprehended After Killing Pedestrian, Motorcyclist In Lagos

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended the driver of a heavily-loaded bucket truck following a fatal accident that claimed the lives of a pedestrian and a motorcyclist along the Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

The tragic incident occurred over the weekend at the Iyana-Iba Flyover inward the main gate of Lagos State University on the main carriageway of the expressway.

According to preliminary investigations, the truck driver was reportedly speeding from Volkswagen inward Badagry when he knocked down a pedestrian. Witnesses said the driver failed to stop after the initial impact and continued driving along the corridor.

In a statement on Sunday, LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said that in an attempt to stop the fleeing truck driver, a motorcyclist, accompanied by another sympathiser, reportedly chased after the vehicle. However, the truck later rammed into the motorcycle during the pursuit, killing the rider instantly while the second occupant escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary security findings revealed that the fully-loaded bucket truck was reportedly travelling on a top speed from Volkswagen inward Badagry when the driver fatally knocked down an innocent pedestrian. Rather than bringing the vehicle to an immediate halt after the initial impact, the truck driver recklessly continued his movement along the corridor,” the statement read.

“In a courageous yet tragic attempt to intercept the fleeing vehicle, a motorcyclist, accompanied by another sympathizer, pursued the truck with the intention of compelling the driver to stop and face the consequences of his actions. However, in a shocking turn of events, the truck driver rammed violently into the motorcycle during the pursuit, resulting in the instantaneous death of the motorcyclist, while the accompanying sympathizer miraculously escaped unhurt.”

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Operatives of LASTMA’s Night Gang Surveillance and Monitoring Patrol Team, who were on routine overnight traffic monitoring and emergency response duties along the Badagry Expressway, quickly arrived at the scene to rescue victims and evacuate the bodies.

The agency disclosed that the deceased motorcyclist’s body was trapped beneath the truck’s front tyre before it was eventually evacuated.

The truck driver was immediately arrested by LASTMA officials and handed over to security operatives attached to the PPL Police Post, Okokomaiko, alongside officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps for further investigation and legal action.

Authorities also confirmed that the remains of the pedestrian were released to family members who arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident.

Both the truck and the damaged motorcycle involved in the crash were later moved to the police post pending the conclusion of investigations.

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Reacting to the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and described the tragedy as another consequence of reckless driving by some articulated vehicle operators.

He urged truck drivers and other motorists to obey speed regulations and exercise caution while using the roads in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives.

Bakare-Oki further reiterated LASTMA’s commitment to strengthening traffic enforcement, surveillance operations, emergency rescue services and collaboration with other safety agencies to improve road safety across Lagos State.