Kanayo O. Kanayo Condemns Xenophobia At AMVCA

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Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa, urging Africans to unite against violence targeted at fellow citizens on the continent.

Kanayo was nominated for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, where he was honoured with the Industry Merit Award for his contributions to the African film industry.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, the veteran actor dedicated the recognition to film practitioners across Africa and reflected on the sacrifices made by pioneers in the entertainment industry.

“This is for Africa, for everyone who works as cast and crew. Even before 1992, many of us were no longer in good health, many have returned to their villages, and many have passed on,” he said.

He added that surviving and remaining relevant in the industry required immense sacrifice over the years.

“Sometimes, when you stand on a stage like this, you ask yourself, ‘What have I done to still be alive?’ Yes, I have made a lot of sacrifices,” Kanayo stated.

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The actor also appealed to media giant Canal+ to sustain its support for Africa’s entertainment sector, describing the platform as a major force for unity across the continent.

“I want to extend a hand of friendship to Canal+, please keep this going. This is one thing that unites the whole of Africa,” he said.

Addressing the issue of xenophobia, Kanayo condemned the rising attacks in South Africa and called on Africans everywhere to reject hostility toward one another.

“On this note, I am not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against xenophobia in South Africa. We are not happy. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he said.

Also honoured at the ceremony was veteran actress Sola Sobowale, who expressed gratitude to fans and colleagues for their continued support throughout her career.