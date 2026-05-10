Group Rejects Claims Insecurity Reduced Kwara South Voting Population

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Joint Security Watch Kwara South has rejected claims that banditry and kidnapping have left large parts of Kwara South deserted and reduced the zone’s voter base.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group said the narrative was inaccurate and being used for political purposes ahead of the APC governorship race.

“Banditry and kidnapping in Kwara entered through ungoverned forests and weak border points. They are not indigenous to Kwara South and do not define our people,” said Elder Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, Coordinator of Joint Security Watch Kwara South.

He said that where attacks occurred, they targeted isolated routes and settlements with limited security presence. In areas where intelligence and joint operations were deployed early, attacks were repelled and displaced families have returned to their farms.

Oyin-Zubair also pointed to electoral data to buttress Kwara South’s political viability within the APC. He cited the 2019 and 2023 elections, stating that the region led other zones in APC performance. According to him, the party recorded 68% success in Kwara South, compared to 35% in Kwara Central, the zone currently pushing the narrative that Kwara South lacks voting strength due to bandit attacks.

The group outlined ongoing security measures, including community-led patrols, an early warning system in every ward, air surveillance over identified hotspots, and joint operations with the police, NSCDC, and local vigilante across Irepodun, Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Isin, and Offa local government areas.

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“Kwara South is securing its land, protecting its people, and restoring normal life and economic activity. We will not accept the use of insecurity as a tool for political exclusion,” Oyin-Zubair said.

The group urged the public to rely on verified information and said Kwara South remained safe enough to live, farm, trade, and vote.