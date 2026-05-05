Woman Dies, Daughter Survives In Third Mainland Bridge Accident

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A tragic road accident on the Third Mainland Bridge has claimed the life of a woman, while her 30-year-old daughter survived the crash.

The incident, which occurred at the Ilaje inward Iyana Oworo axis of the bridge, involved a head-on collision between two Toyota Sienna vehicles with registration numbers LSR 809 GV and LSR 695 HM.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Tuesday, the severity of the impact pointed to reckless driving, particularly excessive speeding, as a likely cause of the accident.

LASTMA operatives, who were on routine patrol along the bridge, responded swiftly after receiving a distress alert. They immediately cordoned off the accident scene using safety cones and implemented traffic control measures to prevent further incidents.

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force from the Oworonsoki Division also arrived promptly to document the incident and commence necessary procedures.

“The incident resulted in the loss of one female adult, a mother, while her 30-year-old daughter who was in the same vehicle miraculously survived the collision,” the statement read.

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Security operatives have since evacuated the remains of the victim, while traffic officials maintained a presence at the scene to ensure smooth vehicular movement and avert secondary accidents.

Authorities disclosed that one of the drivers involved fled the scene, while the other was apprehended by LASTMA officials and handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, warned motorists against reckless driving and urged strict compliance with speed limits and road safety regulations.

LASTMA reiterated the agency’s commitment to preserving lives and maintaining orderly traffic flow across Lagos.