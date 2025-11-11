Trump Hosts Syrian President, Extends Suspension Of Sanctions

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Donald Trump on Monday hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House in what marked the first-ever visit by a Syrian leader to the White House.

This comes as Trump’s administration extended the temporary suspension of key U.S. sanctions on Syria.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, signaled a new phase in relations between the United States and Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime late last year.

Sharaa, a onetime al Qaeda commander turned political leader, seized power in December 2024 after his forces toppled Assad in an offensive from Syria’s northwest.

In a statement released shortly after the meeting, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a 180-day extension of the suspension of the ‘Caesar sanctions’ which were measures imposed in 2019 over human rights abuses during Assad’s rule.

The department said the extension “shows our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria’s transitional government.”

While the sanctions remain on the books, only the U.S. Congress can repeal the Caesar Act entirely. Trump’s meeting with Sharaa was part of diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting Syria’s fragile transition and reintegrating the country into the international community.

The visit was low-key. Sharaa arrived without the typical fanfare accorded to visiting heads of state, entering through a side entrance of the White House with no media access to the Oval Office meeting.

According to Reuters, reporters were barred from the usual photo opportunity, and national flags were absent from the driveway.

Despite the muted stance, the encounter shows America’s shifting posture toward Syria. Trump, who has praised Sharaa’s leadership as “a very good job,” has pursued a pragmatic engagement policy, seeking to bring Syria closer to the U.S. and its regional allies while distancing it from Iran and Russia.

A senior administration official told Reuters that discussions covered security cooperation, economic reconstruction, and a potential U.S.-brokered security framework between Syria and Israel.

Syria is also expected to formally join the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group, with an announcement anticipated soon.

The meeting came days after the United States and the United Nations lifted long-standing terrorism-related designations on Sharaa and members of his cabinet. The Treasury Department last week removed his name from its list of “Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” ending years of diplomatic isolation.

Sharaa’s transformation from an Islamist militant once branded a terrorist to a reformist president engaging with world powers, has been one of the most dramatic political turnarounds in recent Middle Eastern history.

His rise has been accompanied by a rapid geopolitical shift, with Syria now attracting western investment and mending ties with Arab states.

Ahead of his visit, Syrian authorities announced they had foiled at least two assassination plots by Islamic State cells targeting Sharaa, part of an ongoing nationwide security sweep that has led to dozens of arrests.

Despite opposition from some lawmakers, the Trump administration has expressed support for repealing the Caesar sanctions altogether, arguing that doing so would unlock global reconstruction funds. The World Bank estimates Syria will need more than $200bn to rebuild its economy after 14 years of conflict.