Twelve-Year-Old Among Three Teenage Girls Rescued From Forced Prostitution In Lagos

Three teenage girls have been rescued from forced prostitution by the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command at the Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The girls were rescued on January 8, 2023 at about 0600hrs when a patrol team noticed their suspicious movements within the area. Upon questioning, the girls revealed that they were fleeing the custody of a mistress who brought them from Akwa Ibom to Lagos under the guise of employment.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday said that the victims are: Saviour aged 14, Bright aged 13 and Deborah aged 12.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims, Saviour aged 14, Bright aged 13 and Deborah aged 12 (surnames withheld) upon reaching Lagos were locked by their mistress (still at large) in a hotel and starved for days as a means to force them into accepting prostitution. Contact has been established with the victims’ families.

“The Commander RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police Lagos state, CP Abiodun Alabi, transferred the victims to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Command for further investigation,” the statement said.