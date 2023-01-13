Ebonyi, Oyo, Other Federal High Courts To Get More Judges As CJ Seeks New Appointments

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has said it is seeking fresh appointment to the bench in a bid to increase the number of judicial officers presiding over cases across the nation.

Advertisement

This was disclosed in a press release made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday by Catherine Oby Christopher,

Assistant Director Information,

Federal High Court of Nigeria,

Abuja.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that as at December 16, 2021, the FHC had 75 judges across its various divisions within the country.

Since then there have been moves to get more judges into the Federal High Court.

Christopher said the court is now searching for more suitable candidates that would be deployed to several divisions.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho OFR, in exercise of his constitutional powers and consequent upon the approval by the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council Hon. Dr. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola GCON for the appointment of further Nine (9) Judges, separate from the pending exercise for the appointment of the fifteen (15) Judges earlier approved, that the exercise for the consideration of Candidates for possible appointment to the Bench of the Federal High Court with regards to some states will commence soon,” the statement partly reads.

Advertisement

The CJ called on relevant stakeholders to nominate deserving candidates for the post of a Federal High court judge.

The statement reads further,” The States include: Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ogun and Oyo.

“In line with the NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts, the Honourable Chief Judge, therefore invites Your Lordships, the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the President Nigerian Bar Association to kindly nominate suitably qualified persons from the aforementioned States for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench.

“All recommendations are to reach the Chambers of the Hon. Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on or before the 28 February, 2023.”