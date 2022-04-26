Twitter: US Democrat Decries ‘Power Of One Billionaire’, Elon Musk Reacts

Twenty-four hours after the multi-billion business magnet, Elon Musk, bought social media platform, Twitter, for around $44 billion, United States Senator, Elizabeth Warren, said that it will be crazy for democracy if “one billionaire” is given the power to decide how people communicate.

“One billionaire—whose estimated net worth has gotten about 10 times larger since the start of the pandemic—is about to have the power to decide how millions of people can communicate with each other. It’s dangerous for our democracy to have so much power in so few hands,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

She was apparently referring to Musk who upon paying for Twitter, said he intends to make the platform a digital town square where the future of humanity will be debated.

Over an hour after she tweeted, Musk reacted to those opposing his free speech moves tweeting that “the extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all.”

Musk’s ownership of Twitter is obviously causing uneasy calm among the Democratic leadership who had pushed for the censorship of former US President Donald Trump.

When the news of Twitter’s imminent sale broke, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told newsmen on Monday that the President Joe Biden administration is worried about the power of Twitter.

‘What I can tell you as a general matter, no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the president has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives [and] has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause,” she said.