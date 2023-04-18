Two Female Child-Traffickers Arrested In Enugu

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two female suspected child-traffickers have been arrested in Enugu, the state police command announced on Tuesday.

The suspects, one Miracle Orji, 24, and Blessing Ani, 34, were arrested by the command’s SWAT Operatives, our correspondent gathered.

According to a statement issued by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest of the duo led to the rescue of two children: Ogechi Eneh (female), aged four, and Destiny Okechukwu (male), aged one.

Ndukwe said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that on 24/03/2023, Miracle Orji stole Ogechi Eneh, and was escaping with her before she was intercepted and arrested with the assistance of citizens at Ameke-Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall, Enugu, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child.”

The PPRO said that Ani confessed to have been involved in the act of child trafficking since 2017, adding that she ‘guided the operatives to Abuja where the male victim, Destiny Okechukwu, who had been sold with fake documents and renamed Chibuike, was rescued’.