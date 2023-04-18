Ex-NBA President Abducted In Rivers As Association Appeals For His Release

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Bar Association has called for the release of its former President, Mr Okey Wali, SAN, who was reportedly abducted in the early hours of Monday along the East–West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The current NBA President , Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, said Wali’s convoy was attacked before his abduction.

Maikyau lamented the deteriorating security situation in the country while urging the federal government and security agencies to secure his release.

The statement partly reads,” Mr Okey Wali, SAN was the 26th President of the NBA and has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.

“He is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.

“I, therefore, hereby plead with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali, SAN and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.

“The NBA stands with and assures his family of our full support in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home.

“This ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in our security system and the failure of successive governments to live up to the Constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend.”