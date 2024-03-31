Two Killed, Ammunition Recovered After Raid In Enugu Community

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Police operatives serving in Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad of the Enugu State Police Command, Saturday, killed two suspected criminal elements after raiding a criminal hideout at Akwuke community of Enugu South Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said, “Other suspects escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. One AK-47 rifle, one submachine gun (SMG), one stainless pump-action gun (PAG), twenty live and twenty-three expended rounds of 7.62mm caliber ammunition were recovered after the raid.

“Also recovered are five live cartridges, and a small blue-colored Gideon New Testament Bible used to conceal objects suspected to be charm.”

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the breech number of the recovered AK-47 was wiped off, adding that the suspects were responsible for several attacks and carting away of police officers’ rifles.

According to him, the rifle’s magazine bore the Nigeria Police Force colour.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals.

He, however, solicited the continued support of the citizenry, while urging them and owners of medical facilities, in particular, to report persons found with gunshot wounds to the police.