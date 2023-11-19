U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers: Falconets Beat Tanzania To Advance

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s U-20 Women’s team Falconets recorded a 2-1 win over Tanzania at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The team have booked a place in the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World in Colombia.

Advertisement

The Christopher Danjuma-led side started the encounter on the strong foot causing problems for the visitors, Taiwo Ajakaye missed a golden opportunity to give the hosts the lead.

Akekoromowei opened the scoring for the Falconets with a thunderous finish following a good work from Taiwo Afolabi.

Five minutes later, Jamila Mnunduka brought Tanzania back into the game after Falconets goalkeeper, Bakare Shukurat spilled the ball from a free kick to allow her bundle the ball into the net.

Shukurat Oladipo’s outrageous 40-yard free kick was parried away by Tanzania shot-stopper Zulfa Ally Makau.

Advertisement

Comfort Folorunsho gave the Falconets a 2-1 lead with a towering header from Taiwo Afolabi’s corner kick.

The win confirm the team’s place in the fourth and final round of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria will now face Burundi in the next round of the qualifiers to book a place in the competition billed to start in August 2024.

The Falconets crashed out of the 2022 edition of the competition following a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands in the quarter-final.