Shekarau Defects From PDP To APC

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A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Shekarau disclosed this on Sunday while addressing supporters at his residence in Kano, stating that the decision followed extensive consultations with members of his political group.

He said the move was informed by internal challenges within the PDP and the need to align with a platform he believes offers better political prospects. He also ruled out joining the African Democratic Congress, which he described as lacking cohesion.

The former governor urged his loyalists to begin the process of formally exiting the PDP at their respective ward levels and proceed to register with the APC in line with party guidelines.

He added that he would soon announce a date to lead his supporters to his Giginyu ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area for his official registration into the APC.

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Shekarau’s defection comes weeks after the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, visited Kano to engage him on joining the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.