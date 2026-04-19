SERAP Gives NBC 48 Hours To Withdraw Controversial Directive

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…It’s Desperate Attempt To Gag Journalists, Media – Amnesty International

…Tinubu More Interested In Controlling Narratives Than Credible Elections—Atiku

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), demanding the immediate withdrawal of its controversial directive to broadcasters or face legal action.

SERAP also called on President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, alongside the NBC, to retract the “Formal Notice” issued on April 17, 2026.

The directive, which targets broadcast stations and presenters, warns of sanctions over what the NBC described as violations of the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, particularly in political, news, and current affairs programming. The commission cited concerns over the expression of “personal opinions,” alleged intimidation of guests, and failure by presenters to maintain neutrality, classifying such infractions as “Class B breaches.”

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However, SERAP, in a letter dated April 18, 2026 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, described the notice as unlawful, vague, and repressive. The organisation argued that the directive amounts to a “dangerous attempt” to introduce prior censorship and suppress legitimate journalism.

According to SERAP, Section 1.10.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code—relied upon by the NBC—imposes a blanket restriction on broadcasters by prohibiting presenters from expressing opinions. The group maintained that such a provision is inconsistent with constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and fails to meet internationally recognised legal standards of necessity, legality, and proportionality.

“The blanket prohibition imposed by Section 1.10.3 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which prohibits presenters from expressing opinions. This amounts to prior restraint that impermissibly excludes commentary, analysis, and value judgments—the core of journalism and democratic discourse,” the letter stated.

SERAP emphasised that value judgments and opinions, unlike statements of fact, cannot be proven true or false in the same manner and therefore deserve a higher level of protection under both domestic and international law. It added that the ability of journalists to analyse, critique, and interpret events is fundamental to a functioning democracy.

The organisation warned that the NBC’s reliance on what it described as “multiple vague provisions” to penalise a wide range of presenter conduct creates uncertainty and opens the door to arbitrary enforcement.

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“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter,” SERAP said.

“If we have not heard from your government and the NBC by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel compliance with our request in the public interest.”

SERAP further urged the Federal Government to ensure that the NBC and the Ministry of Information refrain from imposing any form of prior censorship on journalists and media organisations. It also called for urgent amendments to sections of the broadcasting code cited by the commission to ensure alignment with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.

Backing SERAP’s stance, Amnesty International issued a strongly worded condemnation of the NBC directive, describing it as an “outrageous and desperate attempt” to gag journalists and the media.

The organisation said the notice imposes “unduly restrictive and invasive controls” on political broadcasts and current affairs programmes, warning that it could pressure journalists and media organisations into self-censorship.

“The commission has no power or right to tell journalists how to do their job,” Amnesty International stated, adding that Nigeria’s vibrant broadcast media play a critical role in enabling citizens to freely seek, debate, receive, and impart information.

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It stressed that media independence is central to democratic governance and warned that any attempt to undermine it would erode citizens’ right to information as guaranteed under international frameworks such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Amnesty further accused Nigerian authorities of using regulatory institutions like the NBC in a sustained effort to silence dissenting voices and shrink the civic space.

“The Nigerian authorities must to stop using the NBC in an unrelenting quest to silence journalists and the media organisations that are crucial to ensuring independent and diverse media space that fulfill people’s right to information,” the organization said.

“The latest threat issued by NBC is authoritarian and unconstitutional.

“Broadcasters must continue doing their job fiercely and independently without fear.”

Adding a political dimension to the growing backlash, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the directive as “creeping censorship” and warned of its implications for Nigeria’s democratic process.

Atiku said the NBC’s advisory represents a troubling pattern of attempts to muzzle the media, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 general elections. He noted that Nigeria’s media industry has earned global recognition for its resilience and professionalism, making the timing and tone of the directive particularly concerning.

“Our media industry has grown into a formidable institution, respected globally for its resilience and professionalism. It is therefore alarming that, each time elections approach, the NBC resorts to heavy-handed directives that do more to silence dissent than to uphold ethical journalism,” he said.

The former vice president cautioned against the selective enforcement of ethical standards, stressing that such principles should remain constant and not be “weaponised” during political campaigns.

“The timing and tone of these regulations expose a deeper agenda. It signals a government more interested in controlling narratives than permitting a free, fair, and transparent electoral process,” Atiku added.