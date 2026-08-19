UAE Halts All Trade, Financial Ties With Iran Indefinitely

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has halted all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran “until further notice”, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The ministry said the decision was taken in light of regional escalations that undermine regional and international peace and security.

Afra Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this while rejecting what she described as inaccurate claims about the status of the UAE’s economic relations with Iran.

She stressed that the suspension remains in effect until further notice.

Al Hameli said the UAE remained committed to dialogue, cooperation and regional integration as means of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

She also reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the international financial system in accordance with international law and global standards.

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The announcement comes amid escalating tensions between Abu Dhabi and Tehran, including recent incidents involving vessels linked to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE has accused Iran of attacking two ADNOC vessels in the waterway, although Iran has not accepted responsibility for the attacks.

On Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defences detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards the country.

The ministry said the first missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the second fell within UAE territorial waters.

Iran has denied responsibility for the reported missile launches, even as tensions over maritime security and the strategic Strait of Hormuz continue to mount.

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The announcement came as UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and United States President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss regional developments. Trump has separately said no talks with Iran were currently planned, amid continued tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE’s latest decision represents a significant escalation in its economic relations with Iran, with the suspension covering trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions.

The Foreign Ministry did not give a specific date for when the measures would be lifted, stating only that they would remain in place until further notice.