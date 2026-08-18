Ex-Deputy Speaker Seeks Legal Framework, School Curriculum For Martial Arts

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has advocated for legal backing for Tongilmoodo sport in Nigeria and its inclusion in the school curriculum for the mental and physical development of youths.

Nguroje, who is the Global Protector and Patron for the World Tongilmoodo Federation, made the call

during the official launching of the World Martial Arts for Peace Initiative in Abuja.

He said the spirit and teachings of Martial arts to build character must not be limited to kicking, punching, throwing or physical competition but to discipline, respect, and leadership responsibility through the principle of living for the sake of others.

Nguroje, who is also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, expressed confidence that the 40-day pilot programme for Nigerian youths, proposed as a practical beginning to combine martial arts training with universal values and character education, would further enhance the quality of youths in Nigeria.

He pointed out that the Tongilmoodo as a sport has not yet made significant inroads into Nigeria but that he will engage relevant stakeholders with a view to ensuring that the sport gets recognition from the Ministry of Sports and that of education through legislative backing.

Nguroje stated that as a protector and patron, he will do all that is legally within his powers to see to it that Tongimood attains its proper position and lives by its values.

He commended the first 22 youths who participated in the 2023 and 2025 editions of the Tongimood international competitions.

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The former lawmaker appreciated the International Chairman of World Tongimoodo, Dr Sik Yong, for his visit to Nigeria and efforts in Martial Arts for the youths.