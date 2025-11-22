Uba Sani Recommits To ‘Kaduna Peace Model’

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Saturday reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace-building, inclusive governance and rural transformation, describing them as the core pillars of development in the state.

Sani, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, spoke at the opening of events marking the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna.

Welcoming participants, Sani described Kaduna as “the historic centre of Northern identity and leadership,” adding that the ACF had, for 25 years, served as a guardian of dialogue, unity, and strategic reflection in the region.

He said Kaduna was honoured to host the ACF national headquarters, noting that the state regarded the role “not merely as a privilege but a solemn responsibility to support a forum that safeguards the collective aspirations of our people.”

According to the governor, since assuming office on May 29, 2023, his administration had adopted a leadership approach rooted in inclusion, transparency, reconciliation, and citizen participation, which he said were already rebuilding trust across communities.

Referencing a recent lecture delivered at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos, Sani restated that the Kaduna Peace Model linked governance, security, urban planning, infrastructure, and environment into “one ecosystem of stability.”

“Peace is not enforced. It is engineered.It is built through equitable distribution of projects, participatory budgeting, human capital development and the deliberate redesign of public spaces to promote coexistence,” he said.

On security, he said intelligence-driven coordination and support to security agencies had helped reduce threats and restore calm in vulnerable communities.

According to him, improved security has boosted agriculture, with farmers returning to their farmlands under strengthened mechanisation and market-access programmes.

Speaking on health, the governor highlighted upgrades to primary healthcare centres and maternal-child health services, describing the vision as “a community where no citizen is denied healthcare because of distance or poverty.”

He said the administration was expanding school enrolment, improving facilities, strengthening teachers, and upgrading technical and tertiary institutions, noting that education remained the foundation for long-term peace and development.

Sani said infrastructure delivery was ongoing across all 23 LGAs, including roads, bridges, water systems, hospitals, markets, electrification projects and urban regeneration. He said the government’s development philosophy placed strong emphasis on social inclusion through women, youth and disability programmes.

He recalled that the recently held special town hall meeting on the 2026 budget allowed citizens to shape the proposal, adding that 71 percent of capital spending would target rural transformation and inclusive growth.

Looking ahead, Sani urged regional unity in confronting insecurity, out-of-school children, unemployment, poverty, and climate pressures, saying the challenges “transcend borders and require coordinated northern action.”

He said the ACF must continue to serve as the “intellectual engine of the North” by shaping policy, fostering dialogue and preserving unity.

The governor reaffirmed Kaduna’s readiness to work with the ACF, the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sister states, civil society, development partners, and the private sector to build a secure and competitive region.