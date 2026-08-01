Kaduna Attack: US Urges FG To End Middle Belt Killings

The United States has condemned the deadly attack on Naridon village in Kaduna State that reportedly claimed at least 30 lives, urging the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to curb persistent violence in the country’s Middle Belt.

The condemnation was contained in a statement posted on Saturday by the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs on its official X account.

The U.S. extended its condolences to the families of those killed and called on the Federal Government to address the recurring violence affecting communities in the region.

“We express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. We will continue to urge the Government of Nigeria to address rampant violence against Christians in the Middle Belt,” the statement read.

The attack occurred in the early hours of July 27 in Naridon village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when armed men reportedly invaded the community, opened fire on residents and set several houses ablaze.

According to the Secretary to the village head, Dogon Rana, at least 30 people, including eight children, were killed, while four others sustained injuries during the assault.

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A community youth leader, Ishaya Dawa, said the victims included women, children and elderly residents, alleging that several villagers were killed before the attackers fled after burning homes.

He also claimed security personnel arrived after the gunmen had left the community.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity in Nigeria’s North-West and North-Central regions, where rural communities continue to face attacks by armed groups.

It also comes amid the country’s prolonged battle against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgency in the North-East, although there is no indication that either group was responsible for the Kaduna attack.