Anambra Police Arrest Two Wanted Kidnap Suspects

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate wanted over multiple abduction cases in the state.

Police said the arrests followed investigations into the June 26 abduction of a victim at Divine Heritage Lodge in Ukwulu, Dunukofia Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga said operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, arrested 38-year-old Dauda Mohamed on July 27 after intelligence-led investigations.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to participating in several kidnapping operations and identified 50-year-old Umar Ali, popularly known as “Barjini,” as the gang leader responsible for logistics and supplying weapons to the syndicate.

According to the police, the gunmen abducted the victim after opening fire at the lodge before demanding a N30m ransom. The victim was released after four days in captivity when N15m was reportedly paid following negotiations.

Acting on information obtained from Mohamed, police extended the operation to Ugwuoba Gariki in Enugu State, where Umar Ali was arrested.

Advertisement

Investigators said the gang is also linked to armed robbery operations and allegedly used an AK-47 rifle supplied by the gang leader. Two other suspected members, identified as Usman and Gongola, remain at large.

The command said preliminary investigations indicate that the syndicate relocated from armed bandit enclaves in Nigeria’s North West to establish criminal operations in parts of the South East.

The police said investigations are ongoing and reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling criminal networks.

They also urged residents to continue providing credible information to support security operations.