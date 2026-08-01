Oyo Abduction: Judicial Commission Invites Witnesses

The Judicial Commission probing the Oriire abduction in Oyo State has urged anyone with relevant information to submit written memoranda on or before Aug. 14 to aid its investigation.

The announcement was made in a public notice issued on Saturday by the commission’s secretary, Mrs Olamide Tella.

According to the notice, all memoranda should include any relevant information, facts, evidence, or materials relating to the abduction.

Such memoranda should also cover, where applicable, the circumstances leading to and surrounding the incident and the circumstances of the abduction and subsequent developments.

In addition, information on the security situation: before, during, and after the incident, and any acts, omissions, or circumstances that may have contributed to the occurrence are to be stated.

“It should also cover the responses of relevant authorities, institutions, communities, or individuals to the incident; and recommendations considered appropriate for preventing a recurrence of similar incidents,” the notice read.

The notice further states that persons submitting memoranda should provide their full names, contact details, and any supporting documents or materials, where applicable.

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The memoranda are to be addressed to “The Secretary, Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the Abduction of Students and Teachers in Esinele and Yawota Communities, Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State”.

It added that submissions can be made in person at the commission’s secretariat, Conference Room, Office of the Head of Service, Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, or via email: oysjceoriireabduction@gmail.com.

“All memoranda must be submitted on or before August 14,” it read.

Governor Seyi Makinde inaugurated the commission on Friday.