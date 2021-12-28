Uche Nwosu’s ‘Abduction’ Exposed Those Behind Insecurity In Imo—IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Tuesday, said the manner Mr Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Senator Rochas Okorocha, was abducted in the church on Sunday has exposed the masterminds of insecurity in Imo State.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement, also said no single individual could sponsor the organisation.

Quoting him, “Abduction of Uche Nwosu has exposed masterminds of insecurity in Imo State.

“This is another vindication that IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are not responsible for the numerous attacks, abductions/kidnappings in Imo State, contrary to false accusations and propaganda.

“But God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama, has exposed them this time around.

“For the umpteenth time, no single individual can sponsor IPOB. We are a global movement and millions of our family members home and abroad remain the source of our SPONSORSHIP.

“We have never hidden this fact because we are not a secret or terror organisation. IPOB is well-grounded and we don’t need any Okorocha, Uche Nwosu or Hope Uzodinma or any politician for that matter to sponsor us.

“We have no dealings with corrupt politicians and people with questionable source of wealth.

“It’s now transparently obvious to all who the masterminds of the abductions/ killings of many traditional rulers and religious leaders, including politicians in Imo State and other parts of Southeast are.

“It is also now clear who created unknown gunmen to demonise and implicate IPOB and ESN operatives. God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama who designed this fight for Biafra freedom and independence has always vindicated us and will continue to vindicate IPOB/ESN.”

THE WHISTLER reported that the Action Alliance governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Imo State was arrested at St Peter’s Anglican Church in Nkwere LGA of Imo State on Sunday.

The manner of his arrest has attracted condemnation from many quarters.

His father-in-law, Rochas, said he was flown to Abuja and released on the orders of the Police IG.