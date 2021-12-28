Broadcaster Gifts Widow New House In Ibadan

A broadcaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Amuludun FM, Moniya Ibadan, Mr Imoyosola Adetoro, has built and handed over a house to a widow, Mrs Rachael Folarin.

The broadcaster, who is the founder of a non governmental organisation, Vision Feed the Widows and the Less Privileged handed over keys to the self contained house built for the window at Red Block, Isale Agbon, Oluka area, Moniya Ibadan on Tuesday.

Adetoro, while speaking at the handover ceremony said his NGO embarked on the project in fulfillment of the mandate which he said God gave to him- to put smile on the faces of widows and the needy.

“It’s a vision God gave to me about nine years ago and he mandated it as my ministry to help the widows and under privileged members of the society.

“Since then we have been doing the work of God in this little way. Each year we always have a big project to accomplish apart from the petty projects that people know us for such as paying for surgeries, feeding the widows, cash donations to the widows every month, widows empowerment and others.

“So, this is our big project for 2021.We Thank God all the challenges were conquered and we were able to accomplish it.”

The broadcaster lauded the FRCN for giving him the opportunity express himself and for supporting his vision.

The Zonal Director, FRCN Ibadan National Station, Mrs Bolatito Joseph, hailed Adetoro and called on Nigerians to emulate the broadcaster.

She said Nigeria needed people who would constantly assist the needy in order to bridge the gap between the wealthy and the poor.

The General Manager, Amuludun FM , Niyi Dahunsi, hailed the group for bringing succour to the downtrodden ones.

He urged the visioner not to relent but to strive to do more.