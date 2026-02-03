Ugochukwu Wins Formula Regional Trophy

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former McLaren development driver Ugo Ugochukwu has won the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy, just three months after parting ways with the Formula 1 team.

The 18-year-old claimed the title with four wins from 15 races, finishing 15 points clear of Audi F1 junior Freddie Slater.

Ugochukwu stood on the podium at every round and finished outside the top 10 only twice in a season defined by consistency.

He was delighted to emerge victorious in the race.

Ugochukwu said: “Amazing feeling honestly to cross the line. The race felt way longer than usual, just happy to get it done, to get it over with, and get the championship.

“It’s been a really good campaign, really good season. I can’t thank the whole team enough. They did a mega job all year and I’m happier for them than even for me.”

His title push was nearly derailed at the season finale when a left-front suspension failure during qualifying led to a technical breach, dropping him to 13th on the grid.

Despite the setback, he secured the points needed to seal the championship.

He opened up on how recovered from the setback to win the race.

Ugochukwu concluded: “It hasn’t been easy. I had to put it behind me and look at the bigger picture and get the championship, and that’s what we did.”

Ugochukwu will now step up to his second FIA Formula 3 season with Campos Racing, with the campaign starting on March 6–8 at the Australian Grand Prix.

Born and raised in New York City, Ugochukwu is the son of Nigerian fashion model Oluchi Onweagba and her Italian husband.

He previously finished third in the F4 British Championship racing for Carlin and was runner-up in the 2023 Italian F4 Championship for Prema.

He also competed in the Formula Regional European Championship.

In 2024, Ugochukwu became the first American victor of the Macau Grand Prix in 43 years.