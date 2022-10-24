UK Govt Also Warns ‘Further Attacks’ Likely In Abuja

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Government of the United Kingdom has stated that terrorists will try to carry out attacks in Nigeria including Abuja.

Advertisement

The UK intelligence published on the website of its diplomatic office in Nigeria gave the foreign travel advice to Britons in Nigeria.

It partly reads,” Most attacks are conducted by Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and occur in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East. There have also been significant attacks in other states, including in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba States.

“Between May and July 2022 Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) have conducted a number of attacks in Kogi, Niger, and in the Federal Capital Territory. Further attacks are likely. There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja.”

The UK advised everyone to stay alert, consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

Advertisement

” Public places where crowds gather have been targeted, including places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, football viewing centres, displacement camps, transport terminals (including train networks), government buildings, security and educational institutions (schools, further education colleges and universities are all regular targets), and international organisations,” added.

The UK’s advisory follows a similar alarm raised by the United States Government.

The US embassy stated on Sunday that it will offer reduced services until further notice.

Prior to now, there have been intelligence reports by Nigerian security of terrorists flow into Abuja.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Department of State Service, has called for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja, adding that it has issued similar intelligence reports in the past.