JUST IN: Canada Warns Citizens To Avoid Non- Essential Travel To Nigeria Over Terrorism Threats

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
bandits

The Canadian government has freshly updated its travel advice, urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja over the increased threat of terrorists’ attacks.

Advertisement

Canada is currently among three foreign countries advising citizens against traveling to Abuja( aside from the United States and United Kingdom).

RELATED
Company

Blackberry Sues Facebook Over Patent Infringement

Nigeria

Gunmen Kill 2 Police Escorts, Abduct Foreigners Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Advertisement

The updated information dated October 23 reads “Nigeria – AVOID NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL”
“Avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria, including in Abuja, due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”

Regarding regional travel, it stated Canadians should avoid all travel to a number of regions due to the risk of terrorism, armed attacks, kidnapping, and intercommunal and sectarian violence: “the north-western states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, the north-central state of Plateau, the north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe, the Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers (with the exception of Rivers’ capital city, Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel).”

Amid similar advice being released by US, UK, Nigeria’s security service has advised Nigerians to stay alert but remain calm as they go about their duties.

You might also like

Gunmen Kill 2 Police Escorts, Abduct Foreigners Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.