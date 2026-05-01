Fubara Commends Labour Unions For Sustaining Industrial Peace In Rivers

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Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has praised organised labour in Rivers State for embracing dialogue in resolving disputes, saying the approach has helped sustain industrial harmony across the state.

In a goodwill message to mark International Workers’ Day 2026, the governor specifically lauded the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and their affiliates for prioritising negotiation over confrontation in labour relations.

The statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onwuka Nzeshi,

Fubara noted that the prevailing peace in workplaces is a direct result of what he described as the “mature leadership” of organised labour, urging union leaders to sustain open dialogue and progressive engagement with the government.

He expressed appreciation to civil servants for their contributions to the state’s development, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

According to him, ongoing rehabilitation of the State Secretariat Complex will improve working conditions and boost productivity upon completion.

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Reflecting on the past 35 months, the governor commended workers for maintaining stability despite political tensions in the state.

“Despite political storms, you did not down tools. Our schools did not shut, and our hospitals did not close. Rivers State owes you a debt of gratitude,” he said, adding that salaries have been paid consistently while pension obligations are being addressed.

Fubara assured retirees that no senior citizen who served the state would be neglected.

He also paid tribute to workers across sectors, including teachers, healthcare professionals, engineers, sanitation workers, farmers and artisans, acknowledging their role in sustaining the state’s economy and public services.

The governor, however, acknowledged the impact of rising living costs on workers, noting that many households face increasing financial pressure.

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He assured that his administration remains committed to policies that will not betray the trust of the workforce.

He urged workers to remain diligent and committed, describing them as key drivers of the state’s progress.