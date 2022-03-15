UK Suspends Visitor Visa For Nigerians

The Government of the United Kingdom has stated that priority visas for visitors in Nigeria remains suspended for now, till further announcement.

The British High Commission in Nigeria stated on Tuesday that it is rather focusing on the “Ukraine Family Scheme” which allows for applications based on new study, work, and family.

“UK Visas and Immigration is currently prioritising applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, following its launch and in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result, UKVI have temporarily suspended priority and super priority services for new study, work, and family applications. Customers with standard applications in study, work, and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application.

“We are still currently unable to offer PV for visitor applications in Nigeria. Standard visitor visa applications are currently taking an average of six weeks to process,” it stated on Tuesday.

As elaborated on the UK government’s website, those eligible to apply under the Ukraine Family Scheme must:

“Be applying to join or accompany your UK-based family member; and

“Be Ukrainian or the immediate family member of a Ukrainian national who is applying to the scheme; and

“Have been residing in Ukraine on or immediately before 1 January 2022 (including those who have now left Ukraine)”

The UK however stated it may consider any application for visa that is due to medical challenges.

The statement further reads:

“Applicants will be contacted by the Visa Application Centre (VAC) when their passport is ready for collection. They should not attend the VAC until they have been invited to do so.

“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, a medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases. However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“If a request is exceptionally urgent, applicants can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”