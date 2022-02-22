Ukraine President Dares Russia, Says ‘We’re Not Afraid Of Anybody’

In a national address on Tuesday, Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his government will not cede any land to pro-Russia separatists areas within the country.

Zelenskiy made the decision following Russia’s president Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic (in Ukraine) as sovereign nations.

The Ukrainian president said while he wants diplomatic resolutions, the country remained indivisible.

“We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it.

“But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give nothing to no one,” he said.

Russia military have begun entering the separatist areas but the United Nations have advised Putin to draw back.

“The United Nations, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General of UN, said in a statement.