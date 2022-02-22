Dont Be Deceived By Selfish Politicians Against Signing Electoral Amendment Bill, Protesters Tell Buhari

There was large turn out of protesters on Tuesday as members of civil societies groups commenced their protest to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The protesters converged at the Unity Fountain at about 8am and opened the protest match with an advice to the President to avoid being deceived by selfish politicians from signing the Electoral Amendment Bill.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as,”Buhari sign Electoral Bill now,” “Buhari, support electoral integrity,sign Electoral Bill,” “Buhari, do not be deceived by selfish politicians,” and “prevent election rigging” among others.

The protesters said that should the President fail to assent the Electoral Bill today, his refusal would force the Independent National Electoral Commission to change the date of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the sidelines of the protest, the Country Director ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi said, “We are not here to speak so much English. The President should assent the bill to move us forward with the electoral processes.”

Some of the protesters called for more inclusion of persons living with disabilities in the electoral process.

More to come ...

PHOTO: