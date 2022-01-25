UN Calls For Swift Return To Democracy In Burkina Faso, Demands President’s Immediate Release

The United Nations human rights Office has urged the military junta in Burkina Faso to transit to democratic rule without any waste of time.

It also advised the military to immediately release president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was detained after a coup d’etat on Monday.

“We call on the military to immediately release President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other high-level officials who have been detained. We urge a swift return to constitutional order,” the UN human rights spokeswoman, Ravina Shamdasani demanded on Tuesday.

Shamdasani told the press in Geneva that the UN disagrees with the motive behind the military takeover of power in Burkina Faso.

The junta had claimed that they seized power because the president failed to secure the country from insurgency.

But the UN spokesperson said that no security problem warrants the takeover of a democratic government by the military.

“In the face of the security threats and tremendous humanitarian challenges facing the country, it is more important than ever to ensure that the rule of law, constitutional order, and the country’s obligations under international human rights law are fully respected.

“It is crucial for democratic space to be effectively protected, to ensure people are able to air their grievances and aspirations, and to participate in meaningful dialogue to work towards addressing the many crises in the country,” she said.