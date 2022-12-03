Union Bank Launches Sound of Identity

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Union Bank Nigeria has launched sound of Identity called ‘The Sound of Union’, aimed at leveraging the universality of music to engage with new and existing audiences.

‘The Sound of Union’ is a distinct tone and instrumental melody spanning five music genres drawing on Nigeria’s culture to connect with audiences across different geographical zones of the country.

The sound was produced by an award-winning music producer, Tee-Y Mix, to create a timeless sound and interpret it across multiple genres for present and future generations.

Speaking during the official Twitter Space unveiling of ‘The Sound of Union’, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem said: “Over the past couple of years, Union Bank has gone through significant evolution and as a team, we are constantly thinking of ways to connect with our audiences – new and existing. At 105 years, we are entering into a new era of identity and the Sound of Union represents a milestone for us. We have produced a distinct tone and instrumental melody spanning five music genres drawing on our local culture to connect with audiences across different geographical zones. We believe we are the first Nigerian bank to create an identity using sound, and not just a one-off jingle or payoff. This launch underscores our commitment to providing the simplest and smartest solutions while offering the best experience for our customers.”

To launch the sound identity, the Bank also partnered with Boomplay, a music player app, to release the EP.

Commenting on the partnership at the launch, Marketing Manager at Boomplay,James Afuwape, said: “Boomplay is the largest and fastest growing streaming platform in Africa, and we are passionate about building and sustaining the music culture and consumption in Africa. We do this by leveraging partnerships and collaborations and this one with Union Bank was one we couldn’t pass up on. The Sound of Union is a unique project, and we are honoured to use our platform to help amplify the sound.”