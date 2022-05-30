Unknown Gunmen Attack Filling Station, Snatch Motorcycle In Enugu

Unknown gunmen, Monday morning, attacked a filling station located at Orba along Obollo-Afor–Ninth Mile expressway in Enugu State.

Orba is in Udenu LGA of Enugu State. The filling station, named Nimark Ltd, is located about 100 metres to the countryhome of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

An eye witness told our correspondent that, “They smashed the metres of the filling station, and forced people around the area to scamper for safety. The unknown gunmen came in a car.

“They warned the operators to respect the Biafran. They told them that aside today being sit-at-home, May 30 is also known as the Biafran Day.”

Another witness said, “After the attack, they snatched a motorcycle from an okada man. They later headed towards Enugu.”

Our correspondent reports that the spot of the incident is not far from the police area command in the LGA, as well as the Nigeria Police Division, Orba.

Monday sit-at-home orders were originally issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra last August to press home the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing trial over alleged running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail.

IPOB had since cancelled it, but the order is still being complied with following increased attacks, killings and destruction of property on Mondays in most South-East states. IPOB had since denied being responsible for the attacks.