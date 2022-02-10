Unknown Gunmen Kill 4 Policemen In Enugu

No fewer than four policemen were killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Enugu Thursday.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident occurred around 12noon at a checkpoint located at the Independence Layout in the city.

The policemen were said to be on stop and search when the criminals attacked them.

The attackers, dressed in suits, drove in two vehicles; afterwards, they drove into the town, shooting sporadically, a source said. He added that other operatives took to their heels.

Aside killing the policemen, the attackers were said to have kidnapped a woman and her driver.

ASP Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State police PRO, confirmed the incident. He said the ‘Information surrounding the incident is still sketchy’.

He added that, “Manhunt of the hoodlums has been initiated. Further development will be communicated, please.”