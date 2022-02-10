Reps Hail NNPC Handling Of Adulterated Petrol, Seek Suspension Of Erring Companies

The House of Representatives on Thursday hailed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited for the way it handled the challenge of the adulterated petrol imported into the country.

The House also tasked NNPC not to stop at naming the erring companies but suspend them.

The importation of methanol-blended petrol has caused consternation across the country with the NNPC promptly assuring Nigerians of necessary action that include remedial action.

The company also assured Nigerians of adequate supply of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol, allaying fears of supply gaps and shortages.

Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Limited, had named MRS, Oando, Emadeb Consortium, and Duke Oil as the culprits.

The move was hailed as transparent with the lower legislative chamber also asking the NNPC to provide the names of the companies to its committee for investigation.

The House resolution followed the passage of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Mohammed Monguno during the plenary session on Thursday.

During the debate on the motion, Onofiok Luke, a lawmaker from Akwa Ibom State, said action should be taken to restore the confidence of Nigerians.

The lawmakers tasked its “committee on petroleum downstream to ascertain whether the Nigerian specification concerning importation, distribution and dispensing of the alleged toxic petrol in Nigeria from January till date complies with international standards”.

They also asked the committee to investigate the roles played by relevant agencies like the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Nigerian navy, any other government regulatory agencies, limited liability companies and individuals in what the House described as an “unfortunate episode”.