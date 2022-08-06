Unknown Gunmen Kill Policemen, Navy, Drivers, Indian In Kogi

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Two police inspectors, a naval officer, two drivers and an Indian were Friday killed by yet-to-be-identified men in Kogi State.

The incident happened at the Niger Bridge, the location of two ceramics companies.

The gunmen ambushed a coaster bus that was carrying them, our correspondent gathered.

The police public relations officer of the state command, SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed this in a release.

Two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums before the area commander and a detachment of military in the area reinforced to the scene of incident, and the attackers fled, the police image-maker said.

Aya said the state commissioner of police, CP Edward Egbuka, had visited the scene.

It was gathered that the victims worked for West Africa Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta.

The statement said the CP ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.