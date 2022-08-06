Unknown Gunmen Kill Policemen, Navy, Drivers, Indian In Kogi

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Two police inspectors, a naval officer, two drivers and an Indian were Friday killed by yet-to-be-identified men in Kogi State.

The incident happened at the Niger Bridge, the location of two ceramics companies.

The gunmen ambushed a coaster bus that was carrying them, our correspondent gathered.

The police public relations officer of the state command, SP William Ovye Aya, disclosed this in a release.

RELATED
Nigeria

Gunmen Attack Traditionalists while Performing Rites For Osun Monarch’s Son Killed By Cultists

Nigeria

Gunmen Kidnap Journalist, Chuks Onuoha, In Abia

Two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums before the area commander and a detachment of military in the area reinforced to the scene of incident, and the attackers fled, the police image-maker said.

Aya said the state commissioner of police, CP Edward Egbuka, had visited the scene.

It was gathered that the victims worked for West Africa Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta.

The statement said the CP ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

You might also like

Gunmen Attack Traditionalists while Performing Rites For Osun Monarch’s Son…

Gunmen Kidnap Journalist, Chuks Onuoha, In Abia

Police Intensify Search For Three Pregnant Women, 14 Others Kidnapped In Abuja

I Told Kidnappers Demanding Ransom That ‘I’m A Servant Of God’-…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.