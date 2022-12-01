UNN: Students Threaten Protest Over School Fees Hike

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have expressed outrage on social media after the management of the institution increased their fees.

According to a breakdown of the new fees seen by THE WHISTLER on Thursday, UNN students are now to pay between N83,000 and 120,650 as against the previous amounts of between N40,000 and N95,000.

The new fees for various faculties were contained in a document titled “Proposed Schedule of Undergraduate Consolidated Service Charges for 2021/2022 Session” uploaded to the university’s website.

The students took to Twitter to share their shock and fury at the development. Below are some of the tweets:

@EstherOnig tweeted, “UNN is now charging over 100k as school fees. Same school that doesn’t have enough classrooms to fit the number of students they admit

@TreasureChidi6 tweeted, “UNN is running mad. School fees increment why? From 46,000 to 86,000 naira for 2nd years. 71,000 to 101,000 naira. We are not the FG that is owing you guys salaries. Don’t take it out on us. UNN is officially mad, they must reverse it.

@DNmerisinachi hinted that the students intended to protest the increase, saying that they would shut the school down at 4pm today.

He posted an image which read, “All roads lead to freedom square. We are shutting down by 4:00pm today. #endschoolfeesincrease”.

@Mr_Deelaw tweeted, saying, “My God!! What is this school fees increment UNN just released? How would you move school fees for returning students from 46,000 to 83,000 naira!? Why? No! No! For the sake of students who do not have any external help, we do not agree!”

This same user noted that the total figure displayed on his school fees receipt was much higher than the actual total when he added up the individual figures.

“I tried calculating the fees, and the total was N60,450 but this school wrote N114,650!! Jesus Christ #ENDUNNFEEINCREMENT #ASUU #HELP

@Minefreda noted that the fees had gone up across board as the hostel fees had also been increased.

“This is very unfair! The economy is hard enough for everyone; some people still have to struggle with paying lodge rents and the scramble for hostel. By the way hostel fees has increased too,” she tweeted.

@Nme_xoo cried out over the difference between her former and current fees amount tweeting, “UNN increasing my school fees from 45k to 95k howwww? It’s like it’s time for me to go and marry.”

@RinerBelle protested that the students could not let the increment be enforced and had to take action.

“We must do something about this oh, we can’t let this happen, after taking 8 months from us, those living off campus had to pay new rents, now increased school fees, kolewerk!!” she tweeted.