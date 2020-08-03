Unubiko Foundation To Empower Abia Youths With Digital, Leadership Skills

44 SHARES Share Tweet

A non-governmental organization, Unubiko Foundation, has announced plans to sponsor twenty youths in Abia State to acquire digital and leadership skills at an upcoming training event tagged #CodeCamp Youth Empowerment Programme.

The foundation’s project director, Dr. Benjamin Isani, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Monday, said the training would commence on August 17 in Abia State.

According to Isani, #CodeCamp is an online digital and leadership skills masterclass that goes beyond teaching specific coding languages.

“The twenty (20) successfully selected applicants will receive laptops, which they’ll use to commence the training, and afterwards use same to start their own businesses,” Dr Isani said.

According to him, ”it is imperative that our young people in Abia get the opportunity to immerse themselves with relevant leadership and digital skills that is critical for them to effectively compete and survive in the today’s hi-tech economy.

“We aim to re-channel the negative vibes that some of our youths invest in unproductive ventures to something useful by starting to build enduring products and solutions that will power Africa with tech-innovation.”

The statement further said CodeCamp by Unubiko Foundation includes logical thinking and meta-skills such as mind-mapping and goal-setting developed during digital education, to help prepare young people to take their place in society as knowledgeable individuals instead of passive consumers.

The Foundation noted that due to rising insecurity, youth unemployment and the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it has become necessary to accelerate the shift towards digitally-focused empowerment of youths in Abia State.

The Managing Partner of Derasoft Consulting, Abuja, organisers of the programme, Mr. Young Ozogwu, while commending the gesture of Unubiko foundation, observed that: “Time and time again, Unubiko has always come through for the poor, especially for the people of Abia State, lifting them up at every time of need.”

“To build young people’s digital skills is not just a nice-to-have, but also it’s a need-to-have. Digital skills are critical to helping, inspiring and training the next generation of leaders. It is equally necessary to equip young people of today with necessary tools to become productive for themselves and the society.” Ozogwu added.

“Unubiko is an equal opportunity Foundation, we are encouraging our young women to seize this opportunity as well.”

The philanthropic activities of Unubiko Foundation have also been noticed across the state and beyond.

THE WWHISTLER recalls that Unubiko Foundation had recently distributed over 500 bags of rice and other relief materials to different communities in Abia to cater to their needs amid the challenges posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The foundation said interested candidates can apply online via: https://derasoft.com.ng/sponsor

#CodeCamp training will cover the following lessons:

Fundamentals of IT Leadership

Full Stack Web development

Working in a team

Server setup

Goal setting

HTML and CSS

Empathy

PHP, AJAX, Bootstrap, MySQl

PROGRAMME OUTCOME/OPPORTUNITIES

At the end of the 6-week training, the participant should be able to:

• Know how to host and setup web servers

• How to host and create websites (e.g Nairaland, Jumia)

• How to develop web applications (e.g. Registration forms, Dashboards)

• How to create and manage databases

• How to collaborate and work with others in a team

• How to set goals for oneself and achieve it

PROGRAMME DETAILS

• Date: The programme will commence on Monday August 10th, 2020.

• Venue: Zoom Online Meeting

• To apply: Visit: https://derasoft.com.ng/sponsor/

• Enquiries: +234 (803) 700 1365